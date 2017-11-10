FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output slips 0.4 percent in September
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 10, 2017 / 3:03 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output slips 0.4 percent in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details on industrial output)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
fell 0.4 percent in September from the previous month as mining
contracted sharply, the national statistics agency said on
Friday.
     Among the various components, mining output sank 15.1
percent compared to the same period a year ago, according to
official statistics. Utilities climbed 1.4 percent year on year,
and construction rose 0.1 percent.
     On the whole, the country's industrial output was down 1.2
percent year-over-year. 
     Analysts had forecast a slightly larger dip in production
of 0.6 percent from the previous month.
    U.S. President Donald Trump's election last November raised
the specter of a recession in Mexico after his threats to shred
the North American Free Trade Agreement, a lynchpin of Latin
America's second-largest economy. Talks to renegotiate the pact
are under way, with another round coming next week.
    Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and
cars to its northern neighbor.

  

 (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.