UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises 0.1 pct in June
#Markets News
August 11, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises 0.1 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details on sector performance)
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
rose 0.1 percent in June from May and was 0.3 percent lower
year-over-year, the Inegi national statistics agency said on
Friday.
    The growth over the previous month was supported by better
production from the electricity, water and gas sector, which
grew 1 percent, the national statistics agency said.
Construction and mining grew 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent,
respectively, while manufacturing industries fell 0.2 percent. 
    Mexico's industrial output, which is closely linked to the
United States, its biggest commercial partner, declined 0.3
percent from the previous year, accoring to Inegi. 
    Mexico sends almost 80 percent of its exports to its
principal partner in the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Renegotiations between the U.S., Mexico and Canada begin next
week.
    Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and
cars to its northern neighbor.      
    
   

 (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Julia Love; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)

