UPDATE 2-Mexico's industrial production, consumer confidence dip
January 11, 2018 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico's industrial production, consumer confidence dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details on consumer confidence index)
    MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
fell 0.1 percent in November from October on a drop in
construction, the national statistics agency said on Thursday,
and consumer confidence dipped in December amid uncertainty
about the future of the NAFTA trade pact.
    Concern is growing that U.S. President Donald Trump will
soon announce he intends to pull the United States out of the
North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Mexico sends about 80 percent of its exports to the United
States.              
    Mexico's construction fell 1.2 percent from October, based
on seasonally adjusted figures. Utilities climbed 5.7 percent,
manufacturing rose 0.6 percent, and mining increased by 0.1
percent.
    Overall November industrial output fell 1.5 percent
year-over-year. Mining dropped 8.5 percent, and construction was
down 5.7 percent, based on unadjusted figures. 
    Mexico's consumer confidence index declined 0.2 percent to
88.4 in December when adjusted for seasonal factors, the
statistics agency said.
    December's reading on Mexicans' perception of how the
economy will perform over the next year declined 1.4 percent
from the previous month. However, consumers' willingness to buy
a big-ticket item like a TV or washing machine rose 1.3 percent.
    Mexico, the United States and Canada will head into more
talks later this month in Montreal to rework NAFTA.

 (Reporting by Julia Love and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)

