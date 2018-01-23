FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
January 23, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated a day ago

Mexico peso cuts losses after Trump says NAFTA talks going well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso pared sharp losses on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) were going well.

The peso, which had shed as much as 1 percent earlier in the session on concerns over potential U.S. protectionism, traded nearly flat after Trump’s comments.

A sixth round of talks to overhaul the NAFTA deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada kicked off in Montreal on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.