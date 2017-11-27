Mexico's new finmin targeting good NAFTA renegotiation result

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s new finance minister, Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, said on Monday his “central scenario” was that an ongoing renegotiation of the NAFTA trade deal would lead to a positive result.

Gonzalez was speaking on Mexican radio a few hours after his appointment to the job. Earlier, his predecessor Jose Antonio Meade announced he intended to run for the presidency.

Mexico, the United States and Canada are seeking to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the accord if it could not be revamped to the benefit of his country. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Christine Murray)