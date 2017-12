MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it approved for Mexico a 2-year flexible credit line worth about $88 billion that will replace a previous line.

The IMF said in a statement that the line had been approved as a precaution in case of a crisis. Mexico was first extended such a credit line from the IMF in 2009 but Latin America’s No. 2 economy has never tapped the funds. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)