UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation rises unexpectedly; rate cut in doubt

(Updates with details, cenbank meeting) MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate quickened slightly in October, with consumer prices rising by a more-than-expected 6.37 percent, the government said on Thursday, making an interest-rate cut even less likely at a central bank meeting later in the day. The consumer price increase exceeded the 6.34 percent rate forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. In September, the first month the annual rate had come down since June 2016, prices rose 6.35 percent. Mexico's central bank board will meet later on Thursday for its monetary policy meeting. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed analysts expected inflation to ease and that the Banco de Mexico would keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7 percent. The central bank has repeatedly said it is too soon to cut rates, given still-high consumer prices, and Thursday's inflation numbers may support that view. While many private economists believe Mexico could start lowering rates early next year, some say they could rise in the December monetary policy meeting. "The pickup in Mexican inflation last month appears to be due in large part to temporary factors relating to September’s earthquakes," Capital Economics said in a note. "Nevertheless, the data strengthen the case for delaying interest rate cuts until the second half of next year." Mexico's benchmark interest rate is at its highest since early 2009 as the central bank tries to counter a spike in inflation well above its 3 percent target. It says it expects inflation to ease in the coming months and head toward 3 percent during the second half of next year. The rate decision at 1900 GMT will be the last such meeting presided over by Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens. His replacement has not yet been announced. Consumer prices rose 0.63 percent in October from September, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, more than the 0.60 percent forecast in the Reuters poll. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.25 percent during the month , in line with analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Lisa Von Ahn)