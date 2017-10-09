UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation eases more than expected in September

(Adds details on inflation) MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in September, dipping to its lowest level in three months, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday. Consumer prices rose 6.35 percent in the year through September, the data showed, undershooting the 6.48 percent rate forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts. In August, consumer prices rose by 6.66 percent compared with same month in 2016. Annual inflation decelerated to its lowest level since a 6.31 percent rate in June. September was the first month the annual rate had come down since June 2016, the agency's data showed. Mexico's benchmark interest rate is at its highest level since early 2009 as the central bank seeks to counter a spike in inflation to well above its 3 percent target. The central bank says it expects inflation to ease through the coming months and head towards 3 percent during the second half of next year. Consumer prices rose in September by 0.31 percent from the previous month, less than the 0.44 percent forecast in the Reuters poll, the agency's data showed. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.28 percent during the month . (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)