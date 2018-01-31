FACTBOX-Mexico's deep water oil sale: Winners and bidders

(Adds more results)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell won five of the first eight oil and gas blocks in Mexico’s prized deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico, making the early running in the country’s biggest auction since the energy sector was opened to international oil firms.

Here are details of the fields on offer, the companies who bid for or won them, along with areas that did not receive bids.

* Block 1 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 768 square miles (1,988 sq km). It contains an estimated 171 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders.

* Block 2 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 829 square miles (2,146 sq km). It contains an estimated 76 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Pemex consortium

Losing bidders: China Offshore

BHP Billiton

* Block 3 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 796 square miles (2,062 sq km). It contains an estimated 115 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

Losing bidder: Pemex and China Offshore consortium

* Block 4 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 734 square miles (1,900 sq km). It contains an estimated 40 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

Losing bidder: Pemex

* Block 5 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 1,055 square miles (2,733 sq km). It contains an estimated 252 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Pemex

* Block 6 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 730 square miles (1,891 sq km). It contains an estimated 171 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum

* Block 7 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 760 square miles (1,968 sq km). It contains an estimated 17 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum

Losing bidder: China Offshore, PC Carigali

* Block 8 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 796 square miles (2,062 sq km). It contains an estimated 13 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 9 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 776 square miles (2,009 sq km). It contains an estimated 92 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 10 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 772 square miles (1,999 sq km). It contains an estimated 100 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Repsol, PC Carigali, Ophir consortium

Losing bidder: Royal Dutch Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

* Block 11 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 773 square miles (2,002 sq km). It contains an estimated 182 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 12 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 1,197 square miles (3,099 sq km). It contains an estimated 215 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: PC Carigali, Ophir, PTTEP consortium

Losing bidder: Royal Dutch Shell, Qatar Petroleum

* Block 13 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 759 square miles (1,967 sq km). It contains an estimated 179 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 14 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 866 square miles (2,242 sq km). It contains an estimated 180 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Repsol, PC Carigali consortium

Losing bidder: Royal Dutch Shell, Qatar Petroleum

* Block 15 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 788 square miles (2,042 sq km). It contains an estimated 180 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 16 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 790 square miles (2,047 sq km). It contains an estimated 131 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 17 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 1,162 square miles (3,010 sq km). It contains an estimated 131 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 18 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 1,126 square miles (2,917 sq km). It contains an estimated 412 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Pemex

* Block 19 is located in the Cordilleras Mexicanas basin and covers some 1,160 square miles (3,003 sq km). It contains an estimated 281 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 20 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 803 square miles (2,080 sq km). It contains an estimated 199 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Royal Dutch Shell

Losing bidder: Pemex

* Block 21 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 784 square miles (2,030 sq km). It contains an estimated 327 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Royal Dutch Shell

Losing bidders: BP, Statoil, Total consortium

Chevron, Pemex, ONGC consortium

BHP

* Block 22 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 1,112 square miles (2,879 sq km). It contains an estimated 101 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Chevron, Pemex, Inpex consortium

Losing bidder: BHP Billiton

* Block 23 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 715 square miles (1,853 sq km). It contains an estimated 131 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Royal Dutch Shell

Losing bidder: Chevron, Pemex, Inpex consortium

* Block 24 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 742 square miles (1,922 sq km). It contains an estimated 100 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: ENI, Qatar Petroleum consortium

* Block 25 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 814 square miles (2,107 sq km). It contains an estimated 12 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: PC Carigali

* Block 26 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 784 square miles (2,030 sq km). It contains an estimated 67 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: PC Carigali

Losing bidders: BP, Statoil

Royal Dutch Shell

* Block 27 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 818 square miles (2,118 sq km). It contains an estimated 68 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 28 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 1,184 square miles (3,067 sq km). It contains an estimated 106 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Royal Dutch Shell

Losing bidder: PC Carigali

* Block 29 is located in the Salina basin and covers some 1,256 square miles (3,254 sq km). It contains an estimated 176 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Repsol, PC Carigali, Sierra, PTTEP consortium

Losing bidders: ENI, Qatar Petroleum, Citla consortium

Pemex, CNOOC consortium

Total, BP, Statoil consortium

Royal Dutch Shell

Data from Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (Reporting by Mexico Bureau)