a month ago
Mexico sees $2 bln in investment from new onshore oil contracts
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 1:01 AM / a month ago

Mexico sees $2 bln in investment from new onshore oil contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico should receive around $2 billion in investment during the lifespan of the onshore oil and gas contracts awarded on Wednesday, said Juan Carlos Zepeda, the head of the country's national oil industry regulator.

In a news conference, Zepeda said he expected the 21 areas awarded in two auctions to yield an additional 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) in crude production by 2025 as well as 378 million cubic feet per day of additional natural gas output.

That production should start coming online in 2019, he added. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

