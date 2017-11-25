FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crude oil output, exports at Mexico's Pemex rise in October
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 25, 2017 / 4:38 AM / in 2 days

Crude oil output, exports at Mexico's Pemex rise in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Production and exports of crude oil at Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, increased in October, the firm said on Friday.

Crude output rose by 9.9 percent from the previous month to 1.902 million barrels per day (bpd) after suffering a sharp drop in September, according to Pemex data published online.

Exports increased by 15.8 percent to 1.342 million bpd, the highest total since September 2016.

Pemex’s crude output has been falling steadily since 2004, although an energy reform now underway is bringing billions of dollars worth of fresh investment to the industry.

Still, the results of that reform are expected to take years to have a sizeable impact on output. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.