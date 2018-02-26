FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 4:09 PM / a day ago

Mexico's Pemex posts nearly $18 bln 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex made a 352.3 billion ($17.9 bln) peso loss in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company reported on Monday, blaming a volatile exchange rate and higher financing costs for its performance.

Revenue at the company officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos during the October-December period was 402.5 billion pesos ($20.5 bln), according to a filing to the Mexican stock exchange.

($1 = 19.6595 pesos on Dec. 29)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

