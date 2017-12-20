FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank chief says has range of instruments for forex
December 20, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 5 days ago

Mexico central bank chief says has range of instruments for forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico’s new chief said on Wednesday that the central bank has a full range of instruments that could be used in case of a fall in the volume and depth of the foreign exchange market.

Alejandro Diaz de Leon, who took over the bank this month, said on local television that the bank would use its toolkit if needed, but is not expecting to at any particular time.

Mexico’s peso has fallen around 3 percent against the dollar in December, amid uncertainty over the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and tax reform in the United States. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

