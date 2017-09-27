FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pena Nieto says disaster funds limited, need to rework budget
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 27, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 22 days

Mexico's Pena Nieto says disaster funds limited, need to rework budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President on Wednesday said that funds would need to be reassigned from other areas of the government towards reconstruction efforts next year after a series of earthquakes that damaged at least 150,000 homes.

“Today, the reconstruction needs more resources, and this should be reflected in the presidential budget debate next year,” President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a news conference with ministers who gave a preliminary damage estimate of $2 billion.

The government presented its draft 2018 budget earlier this month, but that proposal will now probably have to be modified, he added.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.