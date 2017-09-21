Mexico retail sales up less than expected in July

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales grew less than expected in July, official data showed on Thursday.

Retail sales inched up 0.3 percent month on month in July when adjusted for seasonal swings, according to data from the national statistics office. Compared with the same month a year earlier, sales were up by 0.4 percent.

Mexican retail group ANTAD said earlier this month sales at stores open for at least a year rose by 4 percent in August compared with the same month in 2016. (Reporting by Julia Love)