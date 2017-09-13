Mexico's Sigma expects to raise up to $1 bln in IPO - prospectus

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Sigma Alimentos, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Wednesday it aims to raise up to 18.53 billion pesos ($1.04 billion) in its IPO later this month, pricing its shares at between 23 and 29 pesos.

Sigma has said it aims to place up to 15 percent of its equity, and in its latest prospectus said it expected to register its shares on the exchange on Sept. 28, a week later than the company had previously indicated.

The food company, which mainly sells cold meat and dairy products, said the listing would depend on market conditions.

A Sigma public offering has been in the works since at least 2013.