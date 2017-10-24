FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 10:39 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Toyota confirms it will scale back Mexico plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday confirmed reports it will scale back a planned plant in Guanajuato, Mexico by 30 percent to $700 million and will cut planned production in half to 100,000 vehicles per year.

The automaker in 2015 had announced plans to build a $1 billion plant in Mexico. Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said the decision to shrink the plant does not “change our long-term commitment to Mexico, however; change is necessary in order to secure the long-term viability of our facility and our operations.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)

