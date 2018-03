Australian competition watchdog flags concerns about Saputo-Murray Goulburn deal

March 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday raised concerns about Saputo Inc’s proposed buy-out of dairy firm Murray Goulburn Co-operative relating to reduced competition for farmers’ milk in one area of Victoria state.

“[The concerns] are solely in relation to Murray Goulburn’s Koroit dairy plant in western Victoria, in particular the impact the acquisition will have on competition for farmers’ milk in the area,” the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said in statement.

The regulator said it would seek responses from the concerned parties on the deal by March 13.