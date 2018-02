PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Michelin Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard will step down when his contract expires next year and hand over to current second-in-command Florent Menegaux, the French tyre maker said on Friday.

Michelin said its board had agreed on Friday to propose Menegaux’s appointment as managing partner to the annual shareholder meeting in May, and formally appoint him to succeed Senard a year later.