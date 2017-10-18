BP to study Iraqi Kirkuk oilfields only when stability returns

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BP has not received any invitation yet from Iraq to work on the Kirkuk oilfields and will consider doing so only when stability returns to the area, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

Oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi has asked BP “to quickly make plans to develop the Kirkuk oilfields”, Iraq’s oil ministry said on Wednesday, after Iraqi forces took over control of the fields from Kurdish peshmerga forces.

“I read it on Reuters this morning,” Dudley told the Oil & Money annual conference in London. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)