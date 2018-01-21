FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

Iraqi court sentences German woman of Arab descent to death for joining Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 21 (Reuters) - An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced to death a German woman of Arab descent for joining Islamic State, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said.

The woman was caught by Iraqi forces during the battle of Mosul last year, the spokesman said, declining to identify her by name. She is the first foreign woman to be sentenced to death in Iraq for joining the militant group.

She can appeal the sentence, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
