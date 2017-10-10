FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds of suspected IS militants surrendered to Kurdish authorities last week -Kurdish official
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 10, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 9 days ago

Hundreds of suspected IS militants surrendered to Kurdish authorities last week -Kurdish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Several hundred suspected Islamic State militants surrendered last week to Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, a Kurdish security official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The suspects are part of a group of men who fled toward Kurdish-held lines when Iraqi forces captured Hawija, the last stronghold of the militants in northern Iraq.

“Approximately 1,000 men surrendered over the last week. Not all, however, are terrorists,” said the official, referring to Islamic State members. “It’s fair to say hundreds probably are ISIS members, but that will be clear after the debriefs.” (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.