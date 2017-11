BAGHDAD, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Iraq forces captured the border town of Rawa, the last remaining town under Islamic State control, on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

Iraqi forces “liberated Rawa entirely, and raised the Iraqi flag over its buildings,” Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said in a statement from the Joint Operations Command. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)