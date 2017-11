BAGHDAD, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Iraq’s central bank has eased restrictions on private banks in its Kurdistan region, allowing them to reopen branches there, central bank sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The central bank closed the branches last week in response to an independence push in the region. It will monitor foreign currency transactions very closely, the sources said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)