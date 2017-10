LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan towards the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were flowing at reduced rates on Friday of 216,000 barrels per day versus the usual flows of 600,000 bpd, a shipping source said on Friday.

Flows have been reduced since the start of the week after Iraqi military forces took oilfields near Kirkuk from Kurdish Peshmerga forces. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)