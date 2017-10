LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Oil flows through an Iraqi Kurdish pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan were halted at 0100 GMT (0400 local time) after averaging 264,000 barrels per day, according to a shipping report on Monday.

The cause of the disruption is unknown, but it is not uncommon for flows to stop for some hours and then resume. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Louise Heavens)