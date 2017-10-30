FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to lift border curbs with Iraq's Kurdish region in coming days - ISNA
October 30, 2017 / 9:39 AM / a day ago

Iran to lift border curbs with Iraq's Kurdish region in coming days - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran will lift border restrictions with Iraq’s Kurdistan region ”in the coming days following a closure after last month’s Kurdish vote in favour of independence, the Iranian armed forces chief of staff said.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, in remarks quoted by ISNA news agency on Monday, also said if Kurdistan implemented its plan to break away from Iraq, “there would be bloodshed in Iraq and neighbouring countries would be affected”.

Kurdistan’s president said on Sunday he would resign after the independence referendum he championed backfired and triggered military and economic retaliation by the Iraqi government. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Mark Heinrich)

