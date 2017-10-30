FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish oil flows to Turkey resume after technical stoppage - shipping source
October 30, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

Kurdish oil flows to Turkey resume after technical stoppage - shipping source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil flows through an Iraqi Kurdistan pipeline to Turkey resumed on Monday after a technical stoppage for several hours, a Kurdish shipping source told Reuters.

The source said the flows were still reduced at around 200,000-220,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with the usual volume of 600,000 bpd.

The next cargo to load at the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan will be Santa Cruz that will exports volume from the November loading programme, the source said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
