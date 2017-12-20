FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. concerned by KRG security raid on local broadcaster -embassy
December 20, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. concerned by KRG security raid on local broadcaster -embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said on Wednesday it was concerned by the closure of a local Kurdish broadcaster at the hands of Iraqi Kurdish security forces a day earlier.

“We are concerned by recent actions to curb the operations of some media outlets through force or intimidation, specifically yesterday’s raid by Kurdistan Regional Government security forces of the NRT offices in Sulaimaniya,” the embassy said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans)

