(Corrects month of referendum from July to September)

BAGHDAD, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court ruled on Monday that a referendum held on Kurdish independence on Sept. 25 was unconstitutional and that the results of the vote were void, a court official told Reuters.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and regions including Kurdistan. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)