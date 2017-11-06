Iraq Federal Court rules no region can secede after Kurdish independence bid

BAGHDAD, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court ruled on Monday that no region or province can secede from the country, reacting to a Kurdish vote for independence, a court spokesman said.

The ruling was a response to a government request to put an end to any “wrong misinterpretation” of the constitution and assert the unity of Iraq.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and regions including Kurdistan. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Raya Jalabi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)