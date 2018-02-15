FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated a day ago

FACTBOX-Pledges made for Iraq's reconstruction in Kuwait

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUWAIT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iraq received pledges of $30
billion, mostly in credit facilities and investment, on
Wednesday from allies but this fell short of the $88 billion
Baghdad says it needs to recover from three years of war.
    Donors and investors gathered in Kuwait to mull ways to
rebuild Iraq's economy and infrastructure, as it emerges from a
ruinous conflict with Islamic State militants who seized almost
a third of the country before being beaten back.
    Following is a breakdown of the top 10 pledges provided by
the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information:   
    
 Country                 Pledges
 Kuwait                  $1 bln loan and $1 bln investments
 Turkey                  $5 billion 
 United States           $3 billion 
 Saudi Arabia            $1.5 billion
 Arab Fund for Economic  $1.5 billion
 and Social Development  
 Qatar                   $1 billion
 United Kingdom          Up to $1 bln loan a year for 10 years
 Germany                 $617 million
 United Arab Emirates    $500 million
 Islamic Development     $500 million
 Bank                    
 European Union          $494 million
 Finland                 $10 million
 Malaysia                $100,000
 Total                   $30 billion
 
 (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Jon Boyle)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
