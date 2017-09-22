Kurds ready to pay any price for freedom, Barzani says, sticking by independence vote

ERBIL, Iraq, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani said on Friday that Iraq’s Kurds were ready “to pay any price for freedom”, rejecting international pressure to call off the referendum on independence planned for Monday in northern Iraq.

Adressing a rally in support of the vote in Erbil, the seat of the KRG, Barzani reacted to a United Nations Security Council statement that expressed on Wednesday concern over the potential destabilising impact of the vote on Iraq. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)