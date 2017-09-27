Iraqi Kurds offer talks on hosting Baghdad observers at its airports -Rudaw TV

ERBIL, Iraq, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Regional Government has offered to hold talks with Iraq’s central government about hosting Iraqi observers at KRG airports to help defuse a crisis triggered by a Kurdish independence vote, Kurdish Rudaw TV said Wednesday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has demanded the KRG cede control of Erbil and Sulaimaniya airports by Friday or face a suspension of direct international flights to and from the northern Iraq region.

Rudaw quoted Kurdish Transport Minister Mowlud Murad as saying the autonomous Kurdish authorities were “willing to hold talks with the Iraqi government about sending observers to the international airports of Erbil and Sulaimaniya”. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Mark Heinrich)