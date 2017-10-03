FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi central bank to stop dollar sale and transfers to Kurdish region
#Energy
October 3, 2017

Iraqi central bank to stop dollar sale and transfers to Kurdish region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s central bank informed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday that it would stop selling dollars to four leading Kurdish banks and stop all foreign currency transfers to the autonomous region, banking and government sources told Reuters.

The measures are in retaliation for a Kurdish referendum held on Sept. 25 in northern Iraq, in which the region voted overwhelmingly for independence.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King

