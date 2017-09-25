FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kirkuk declares curfew after Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum
September 25, 2017

Kirkuk declares curfew after Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The governorate of Kirkuk declared an overnight curfew in the Iraqi oil city as tension simmered following a referendum on independence organised by the local Kurdish authorities but rejected by the central government in Baghdad.

The curfew was announced in statement from the Kurdish-led governorate of the northern Iraqi city.

Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani’s decision to include Kirkuk in a referendum on independence from Iraq was widely seen by the Arab and Turkmen communities as a move to consolidate Kurdish control over the multi-ethnic city.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

