Iraq parliament votes to halt transactions with Kurdistan -state TV

BAGHDAD, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament voted on Tuesday on “a formula to halt financial transactions” with the Kurdistan region, in retaliation for last week’s independence referendum, Iraqi State TV said, without specifying if vote was binding on the government.

The formula would “preserve the interests” of Kurdish citizens, the channel said, hinting that the measures would target the Kurdish leadership.

The channel gave no further details. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)