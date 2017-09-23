FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurdish referendum to trigger new crises, says Turkish official
September 23, 2017 / 10:20 AM / in a month

Iraqi Kurdish referendum to trigger new crises, says Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The planned independence referendum in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region is a “terrible mistake” that will trigger new crises in the region if it is not cancelled, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Saturday.

“If the referendum is not cancelled there will be serious consequences. Erbil must immediately refrain from this terrible mistake which will trigger new crises in the region,” spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Edmund Blair

