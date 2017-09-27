FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Iraq's Kurds vote "yes" to independent state in referendum -official results
September 27, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 22 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

ERBIL, Iraq Sept 27 (Reuters) - Almost 93 percent of Iraq’s Kurds voted to create an independent state, the High Elections and Referendum Commission said on Wednesday, in a referendum that has angered the Baghdad government and regional powers Turkey and Iran.

Voters were asked to say “yes” or “no” to the question: “Do you want the Kurdistan Region and Kurdistani areas outside the (Kurdistan) Region to become an independent country?”

More than 72 percent of eligible voters, or 3.3 million people, cast a ballot, with 92.73 percent of valid votes in favour of “yes” and 7.27 percent in favour of “no.” (Reporting by Raya Jalabi and Michael Georgy; editing by Mark Heinrich)

