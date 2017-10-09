FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi government wants Kurdistan-based mobile phone network under its control
October 9, 2017 / 8:19 AM / in 10 days

Iraqi government wants Kurdistan-based mobile phone network under its control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government said on Monday it would seek to impose control over a Kurdistan-based mobile phone operator and move the firm’s headquarters to the capital Baghdad.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting attended by top security officials. It is part of a series of measures taken against the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq after it held an independence referendum last month that Baghdad opposed. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

