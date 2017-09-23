Turkish parliament extends mandate on troop deployment in Iraq, Syria

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament voted on Saturday to extend by a year a mandate authorising the deployment of Turkish troops in Iraq and Syria, two days before a planned independence referendum in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Turkey said earlier it would take security, political and economic steps in response to the referendum, which President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said was a “terrible mistake that will trigger new crises in the region”. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey)