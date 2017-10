ANKARA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Turkey called on its citizens to leave northern Iraq before flights are suspended on Friday in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkey will suspend flights to the northern Iraqi cities of Erbil and Sulaimaniya from 1500 GMT on Friday. The decision will impact Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, and Atlas Global flights. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)