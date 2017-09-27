FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's border with northern Iraq remains open, for now, minister says
September 27, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 22 days ago

Turkey's border with northern Iraq remains open, for now, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s border with northern Iraq remains open, although that does not mean it will remain open, the Turkish customs minister said on Wednesday, adding the number of trucks passing through the border had decreased.

Bulent Tufenkci, who was speaking on live television, also said he did not believe that the developments in northern Iraq would have a big impact on Turkish trade.

President Tayyip Erdogan has said Iraqi Kurds would go hungry if his country halts the flow of trucks and oil across the border, warning that Turkey could take military and economic measures against its neighbour after a referendum on Kurdish independence. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

