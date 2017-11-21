Putin informs Trump of outcome of meeting with Syria's Assad

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday of his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stressing the importance of finding a political solution to the civil war.

Two men spoke by telephone for about an hour, covering topics including Syria, Ukraine, Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan, a White House official said earlier..

“The message was sent of the necessity to keep the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and to reach a political settlement based on principals to be worked out in a full-scale negotiation process in Syria,” the Kremlin said. (Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)