February 3, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Syrian rebels say downed Russian jet, captured pilot - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels said on Saturday they had brought down a Russian warplane in an area of northern Syria that has seen heavy air strikes, and two rebel sources said they had captured the pilot who was badly injured.

A rebel source said the Sukhoi plane was shot down over Khan al-Subl town near the city of Saraqeb, close to a major highway that has come under fierce air attack and attempts to advance on the ground by the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias.

Two rebel sources said the pilot was badly injured after escaping the crash by parachute. A third rebel source said he was killed. There was no immediate comment from the Russian or Syrian armies. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Peter Graff)

