2 months ago
Australia says to resume air strikes in Syria after Russia threat
June 22, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 2 months ago

Australia says to resume air strikes in Syria after Russia threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday it would resume air strikes into Syria, ending a two-day suspension implemented after the downing of a Syrian military aircraft triggered a Russian threat against Washington-led coalition planes.

Russia said on Monday it would treat U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying west of the River Euphrates in Syria as potential targets and track them with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot them down.

As a result of the threat, Australia said on Tuesday it would suspend its military campaign.

On Thursday, a decision was made to resume the air strikes in Syria after an assessment of the Russian statement, although it did not say when they would begin again. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)

