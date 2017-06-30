FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says watchdog's report on Syria proves sarin gas used in April
June 30, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a month ago

France says watchdog's report on Syria proves sarin gas used in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France said on Friday that a report by the world's chemical weapons watchdog that nerve agent sarin was used in an April attack in Syria was "unequivocal" and that the organisation's members should act firmly on its findings.

"The conclusions of this report are indisputable," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The OPCW and its members must assume their responsibilities and condemn, in the strongest terms, this intolerable violation of the non-proliferation regime." (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Bate Felix)

