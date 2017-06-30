FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a month ago

Russia says chemical watchdog's report on Syria attack is biased -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - A report by the world's chemical weapons watchdog that the banned nerve agent sarin was used in an attack in northern Syria in April is based on "doubtful evidence", Russian news agencies quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

"The contents of the report compiled by a special commission of the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) are largely biased, which makes us think that the activities of this structure serve a political order," TASS news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

