DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - A Russian-sponsored Syrian peace initiative has not been scheduled yet, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Reuters on Saturday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures during a meeting with his Surinamese counterpart Yldiz Pollack-Beighle in Moscow, Russia October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Syrian Congress on National Dialogue had been expected to be held in southern Russia on Nov. 18 but was postponed.