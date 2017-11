DANANG, Vietnam, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Russian-sponsored Syrian peace initiative has not been scheduled yet, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Reuters on Saturday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam.

The Syrian Congress on National Dialogue had been expected to be held in southern Russia on Nov. 18 but was postponed. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)